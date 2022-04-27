What Vince McMahon said to a former WWE star 3 weeks after a heart attack (Exclusive)

Gillberg has recently revealed what Vince McMahon said to him at his last appearance on WWE TV.

Mr. McMahon has a great relationship with a vast multitude of former WWE stars. The door never really shuts for these performers, who return for cameos years after hanging up their boots.

One such star is Gillberg, who returned to RAW last year for a segment with The Miz and John Morrison. Appearing on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the Attitude Era star told us what Vince McMahon told him upon seeing him:

"'Hi Duane. How's it been? How is everything? How is it since the heart attack?' Because when I returned to RAW and did the Miz thing it was 3 weeks after a heart attack. Two stents put in. Yeah, scared the heck out of me. (Laughs) Yeah, he wished me and everything," said Gillberg [21.44-22.03].

Fans will remember that the whole segment was designed to mock Goldberg and Drew McIntyre. In addition to Gillberg, the segment also featured a fake Scottish Warrior.

Even though Goldberg was advertised to be a part of the segment, much to the amusement of the audience, it was Gillberg who showed up. The segment was a lead-up to the Royal Rumble where Drew McIntyre and Goldberg clashed, with the WWE Champion retaining his prized title.

Even without a crowd, the genius of Vince McMahon made Gillberg feel like it was a packed house

MAY⭕️ROFCANT⭕️N @mayorofcanton It’s sad that this promo by fake drew and Gillberg is better than the real one from two weeks ago. #RAW It’s sad that this promo by fake drew and Gillberg is better than the real one from two weeks ago. #RAW https://t.co/70iP8UIL4d

Elsewhere in the interview, Gillberg mentioned how the brainchild of Mr. McMahon and his team, The ThunderDome made it seem like there was a crowd, even when there was none.

Gillberg's appearance on WWE RAW this past year happened at the height of the pandemic when crowds hadn't started to pack the arenas yet.

