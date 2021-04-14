What Vince McMahon told Rhea Ripley backstage after win at WrestleMania 37 revealed

Rhea Ripley was one of the biggest winners at WrestleMania 37, and her triumphant performance has deservedly received a lot of praise online. The Australian WWE Superstar picked up a statement victory by capturing the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka on night two of the mega show.

Rhea Ripley sat down for an interview with TV Insider following a memorable WrestleMania 37 event, and the new RAW Women's Champion opened up about the backstage reactions following her win.

Rhea Ripley stated that Vince McMahon's post-match reaction stood out from the rest as it was a surreal moment for her to be applauded by the WWE boss himself.

Vince McMahon commended Ripley on her tremendous effort, and Rhea Ripley was unsurprisingly ecstatic over the chairman's reaction.

Here's what Rhea Ripley had to say about Vince McMahon's reaction:

"One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say "well done" and that I did great. It was so surreal. It's a dream, and I'm living it. To have the big bossman say well done was pretty insane to me."

Rhea Ripley's immediate future as the RAW Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley's RAW Women's title reign witnessed a significant development in its early stages on the RAW after WrestleMania 37 with Charlotte Flair's return.

Ripley defended her title in a WrestleMania 37 rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow, and as expected, The Queen assaulted both competitors.

A triple threat match between the three top female stars seems like an ideal booking decision for the WrestleMania Backlash event, scheduled to occur on May 16th inside the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Rhea Ripley's first title reign is set to be a keenly-followed storyline as ardent followers of NXT will be hoping for the WWE to book her strongly.

The Nightmare is now the face of RAW's Women's division and her championship reign will add some freshness to WWE programming in the aftermath of WrestleMania 37.

Rhea Ripley and newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair returned for a special appearance on this week's NXT episode.

The heartwarming reunion segment featured the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions with NXT's new women's titleholder Raquel Gonzalez.

I am tooooooooooo happy lol 😁

No better way to do this!!!

In @WWENXT with @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE!



...And it Begins!!!! pic.twitter.com/Tk8Sl1kLD5 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2021

Fresh NXT products are continuing to lead the charge in the WWE and the immediate future looks promising for the company's female roster.