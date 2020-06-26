What Vince McMahon told The Undertaker when he said that he wants to retire revealed

The Undertaker thought that the things won't get better than they are at one point.

Vince McMahon, however, convinced him to stay a bit longer.

The Undertaker wanted to retire long before WrestleMania 36

In the final episode of WWE's docuseries 'The Last Ride', we saw The Undertaker address his retirement from wrestling. The Phenom recalled the incident when he first told Vince McMahon that this was it for his illustrious career.

After facing Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules in a tag team match, The Undertaker revealed his thoughts to Vince during their chat behind the curtain. This match saw The Undertaker team up with Roman Reigns as they took on the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The Phenom felt that things wouldn't get better than this for him and he immediately shared that with Vince McMahon as soon as he came through the curtain.

Recalling the incident, The Undertaker said:

"I don't think it's going to get any better than that. I came through the curtain and I just whispered in Vince's ear. I said, 'I think that's it."

The Undertaker further revealed that Vince McMahon responded to his statement by saying that he can do whatever he wants. However, he pointed out that he thinks The Undertaker still has a lot more left in him.

Talking about Vince McMahon's reply, The Undertaker further revealed:

"He was like, 'Mark, whatever you want to do… I think you have a lot more left, but it's completely up to you. It's your decision. You do what's right for you.'"

The Undertaker ended up listening to Vince McMahon and would go on to meet AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match to put an end to his in-ring career.

The Undertaker retires from WWE

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker seemingly confirmed his retirement in the final episode of 'The Last Ride' by saying that he has achieved everything that he wanted inside the ring. He further said that there's nothing for him to come back for, but he will do whatever Vince McMahon needs him to do for WWE.

In his last match, The Undertaker fought AJ Styles while the match also featured Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and other 'help' that The O.C. had brought with them. Undertaker revisited his golden days in this well-planned match and ended with with 'burying' AJ Styles. This match made up for everything that the fans had missed from The Undertaker's in-ring encounter in the last few years and the WWE Universe applauded the legend as he drove off.