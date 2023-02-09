"What is Vince really doing?" - Veteran explains possible reason why Vince McMahon let Brock Lesnar leave WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE box office draws Vince McMahon has produced. However, the former wasn't always on the best of terms with the company. Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett explained what WWE's Executive Chairman probably thought while letting the Beast Incarnate leave.

Brock Lesnar received a monster push when he first joined WWE. He won the 2002 King of the Ring tournament in his debut year and became the youngest WWE Champion ever when he defeated the Rock. He also picked up a Hell in a Cell win over the Undertaker.

He left the company in 2004 to pursue a career in MMA and the NFL. Double J stated that Vince McMahon only 'loaned out' the former UFC star during his MMA run so that he could work on his character development before making a return to professional wrestling.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, the TNA legend said the following:

"I always looked at Brock, when he was in MMA, Vince is loaning him out, but what is Vince really doing? He’s just doing some character development over at this other brand because I’m gonna get him back [laughs]. I really always looked at their relationship, that Vince just said, ‘Yeah, Brock, go make your money and develop your character a little bit more, but not on my dime,'" he said.

Jeff Jarrett heaped praise on Brock Lesnar

Jeff Jarrett continued to praise Brock Lesnar. The current AEW star stated that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a very unique performer and his matches are different from others.

“I think in today’s social media digital world, and all the water under the bridge under Brock, good or bad, I think it’s gonna take a little time for people to really digest how unique of an athlete, performer, MMA fighter, professional wrestler, [and] human being Brock is. He had started, of course, amateur wrestling, but started in professional wrestling and then got out of it and had his MMA run. Then he’s come back, and his matches are not anything like you see. But there’s a boatload of psychology behind it. Shout-out to Paul Heyman. There’s just a really good feel about it," Jarrett said.

Brock Lesnar recently returned to action and is set to take on Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber in a blockbuster clash.

