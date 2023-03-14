"What a waste of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania" - WWE fans unhappy with former world champion running away from opponent on RAW

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to air their disappointment as they don't want to see Brock Lesnar face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lesnar came face-to-face with Omos. The Nigerian Giant did not shy away from boasting about his size advantage over The Beast Incarnate. He also dodged a German Suplex attempt from Lesnar with ease and jostled him over the top rope, albeit he seemingly botched the move. The former WWE Champion then headed backstage, avoiding any further confrontation.

Following the segment, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to air their frustrations. Fans claimed that a fight against Lesnar was a "waste" of Brock Lesnar.

One fan believes the match-up between Lesnar and Omos is not a great idea and will be a mess.

A fan shared that The Beast vs. The Nigerian Giant is one match at Mania this year that can be easily skipped.

One fan also noted that the upcoming clash between Lesnar and Omos is the second coming of The Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzales at WrestleMania IX.

Another fan mentioned that the segment between Lesnar and Omos was "bathroom break" worthy.

It remains to be seen how Lesnar will square up against Omos and deal with his biggest threat yet.

What did you think of the confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.

