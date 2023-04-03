Create

"What a waste!" - Fans furious at former WWE Champion's segment at WrestleMania 39

By Kishan Prasad
Modified Apr 03, 2023 07:29 IST
Does WWE have anything more planned for him?
WrestleMania has been an historic event

Night One of WrestleMania 39 was loved by fans around the globe. The night saw two new champions getting crowned, and many expect the same from the second night of the grand spectacle. Unfortunately, for the WWE Universe, they didn't get to see one of their favorites, Bobby Lashley, in action. This led to reactions online where fans were miffed about the company giving Lashley a minor appearance on Night Two.

Bobby Lashley was hyped to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 after Wyatt openly challenged the winner of the bout between The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate at Elimination Chamber. When the former Hurt Business member beat Lesnar, he and Wyatt had many vocal exchanges on WWE TV.

Unfortunately for Bobby Lashley, his match at WrestleMania was nixed due to Wyatt's undisclosed health issues. A few weeks into building a feud between the duo, WWE quickly changed plans for the former WWE Champion. Lashley was unable to get a match at the Show of Shows but came out to acknowledge the crowd and show off his newly won Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy.

The @Xfinity Highlight of the Night showcases The All Mighty @fightbobby winning this year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal!#WrestleMania https://t.co/WUnjB4tQsr

Many fans took to Twitter to air their disappointment at The All Mighty's booking for the Showcase of Immortals. Earlier, he was rumored to have issued an open challenge that many fans expected to be answered by Bray Wyatt.

Fans did not seem to be happy
Fans did not seem to be happy
@WWE @Xfinity @fightbobby What a waste!
@WWE @Xfinity @fightbobby Nahh… my guy only got an entrance at Mania 😭💔 https://t.co/XbtWuQTiY1
@WWE @Xfinity @fightbobby This is all you could do? Shameful.. man.
Thats all we getting from Bobby Lashley? #WrestleMania https://t.co/bEoBF3XXMn
Bobby Lashley coming out for no reason.#WrestleMania https://t.co/qzTEDwtwAz
Bobby Lashley got screwed out of A WrestleMania moment. He doesn't deserve this. I am happy they brought him out for some shine #WrestleMania https://t.co/Lxde4Xwsrj
Bobby Lashley's Mania this year is just celebrating winning a battle royal on SmackDown 💔💔
Hey Bobby Lashley...Ok. Bye Bobby Lashley. Wow. Nothing for Bobby at Wrestlemania. Unbelievable. #WWE #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NigxTTN2Q2
Ksi had a bigger role than Bobby Lashley at mania https://t.co/lCVBylVvk5
Bobby Lashley en #WrestleMania 😂 https://t.co/fcY1QyogGb
Bobby Lashley made it to WrestleMania😆🤣#WrestleMania https://t.co/Oh8aMap7Sy
@JettJettJett22 Crazy they can have all those commercials but don't have time for a Bobby Lashley match instead just have him come out for 2 seconds and hold a trophy
So even with 2 nights for Wrestlemania, all they could do for Bobby Lashley was have him come out with the Andre trophy on entrance ramp and immediately cut to a WWE 2K preview of the Intercontinental Championship match. Oof.

Lashley is one of the biggest superstars in the company, and it remains to be seen how things will pan out for The All Mighty after the Show of Shows.

What do you think of Bobby Lashley's appearance at the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...