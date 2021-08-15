Kurt Angle reveals a former WWE star asked him "what he was wearing" in a recent text message

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle hosted a watch-along session on the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast. The Olympic gold medalist also briefly spoke about Rhino during the show.

Kurt Angle and Rhino were travel partners during their early WWE days, and the stars share a close friendship to this day. Angle revealed that he recently texted the ECW Original to check up on him and received a hilarious response.

Rhino, who is known for his wacky sense of humor in real life, reacted by asking Angle what he was wearing.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Rhino had a great personality that he sadly never really portrayed on TV. Despite being versatile and legitimately funny, the former WWE hardcore champion was booked as a destroyer throughout his career.

Astonishingly enough, the 45-year-old Rhino is still competing at a high level and can be found in IMPACT Wrestling these days. Angle credited Rhino for still being in phenomenal shape and also praised the former WWE star's wittiness.

"He looks awesome. I texted him last week to see how he was doing, and the first thing he texts back is 'What are you wearing?' (laughs). He has such a great personality. I wish he would portray that on TV. He has never been able to do that, but he is one funny dude," revealed Kurt Angle.

My favorite “moment” in my career is Dropping this Sunday on this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show (order it where you get podcasts).That moment is “Milk-A-Mania”… when I drove a milk truck into the arena and sprayed @steveaustinbsr and the Alliance with milk!! @theanglepod pic.twitter.com/mFdv7s4X8J — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 13, 2021

Where is former WWE star Rhino?

Rhino is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and is a member of "Violent by Design," a stable spearheaded by Eric Young.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's most recent WWE run ended in 2019, and he even appeared for IMPACT in July that year while still under contract with Vince McMahon's company.

"The Master of the Gore" has settled down nicely as one of the veterans on the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

