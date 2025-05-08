"What? Why?" Former WWE star can't believe that Dakota Kai was released

WWE recently released a lot of big names, including stars like Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and Dakota Kai. Former WWE star Sonya Deville recently expressed her astonishment over Kai's release.

Dakota was one of the stars whom Triple H rehired after taking over WWE's creative in 2022. Kai was part of Damage CTRL along with IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Fans were shocked to hear the news of her release.

While speaking on her Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast, Sonya Deville talked about the Auckland-born wrestler getting released.

"The two that really stand out to me is [sic] Dakota Kai. She was let go; Triple H brought her back and was high on her. Seemingly she was doing great; she was in one of the biggest female factions of the last decade, Damage CTRL, really kind of reinventing herself. Also, a girl that's dealt with multiple injuries came back from the injuries looking better in the ring than before she got injured, which I can attest is a very difficult thing to do. So I give her a lot of credit for that, and I'm kind of like, 'What? Why?'" she said. [7:32-8:01]

Check out the full episode here:

IYO SKY commented on Dakota Kai's WWE release

Dakota Kai is one of the most talented stars in the wrestling world today. Many people were heartbroken after the news of her release came out.

Her former Damage CTRL stablemate and reigning Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, also sent a heartfelt message to the Auckland-born star following her release via X. She spoke highly of Dakota and wrote about how much she cherished the latter as a friend.

"She is so much sweet, strong, kind, smart, wonderful, and beautiful woman. My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you. @ImKingKota🫶#DamageCTRL," she wrote.

Fans are curious to see the next step Kai will take in her wrestling career.

