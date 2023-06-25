"What a wild journey pregnancy is!"- WWE Superstar Carmella sends out a heartwarming message amid her pregnancy

WWE Superstar Carmella recently sent out a heartwarming message amid her pregnancy.

'Mella returned to the squared circle on January 30th, 2023, and the next week defeated Candice Le Rae, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven, thus qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She eventually lost the match after getting pinned by RAW Superstar Asuka.

Taking to social media, the 35-year-old superstar sent out a heartfelt message as she mentioned how her pregnancy journey has been going on. 'Mella stated how excited she already is to meet her child.

She detailed:

"20 weeks today! I can’t believe I’m already half way through this pregnancy.. it’s been flying by Baby boy has been SOO active lately! Rolling around and kicking all the time. Every time I feel him move [Corey Graves] runs over to put his hands on my belly and he says hi to his daddy too. I’m in awe of the female body and what it can do. I finally feel like I’m at a point where I can breathe a little since I’m able to feel him move almost every day. What a wild journey pregnancy is! "

Check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

Carmella had earlier shared several updates on her pregnancy

RAW Superstar Carmella had already shared several updates on her pregnancy and also claimed that social media isn't real.

Taking to social media, 'Mella mentioned how grateful she is to be pregnant and be on the journey to be a mother. She wrote how difficult the first trimester was, but she's glad that it's over now.

'Mella further added that although all pregnancies are different, she would want to help every mother through her message.

"Let me start by saying how grateful I am to be pregnant. It’s been such a journey to get to this point and I feel beyond blessed for this little bub in my belly. However, I had NO idea how difficult the first trimester would be. I had always heard of “morning sickness” but had no clue just how debilitating the first three months would be. I’m sharing this to hopefully help any other mamas out there who may be experiencing the same thoughts and feelings during their first trimester. I’ve been getting texts and DMs saying how I’m glowing and asking how I have the energy to be going to the gym etc etc… just remember, social media is not real. I’m happy to say the first trimester is OVAAAA and I’m feeling so much better. Obviously no two pregnancies are the same but I promise it gets better!"

It would be exciting to see when would Carmella return from her hiatus.

