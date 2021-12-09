What did WWE commentator Corey Graves say about CM Punk?

CM Punk is quite possibly best known for his 434-day reign as WWE Champion. A former multi-time world champion, Punk is currently signed to AEW. He made his return to professional wrestling after a hiatus of seven years.

Throughout his career, CM Punk has always managed to grab fans' attention, even while away for so many years. A superstar with his fair share of controversies, Punk has previously been targeted by WWE commentator Corey Graves. A few years ago, Graves took to Twitter to write about Punk.

With that being said, what exactly did Corey Graves say about CM Punk?

In 2018, Corey Graves took to Twitter, revealing how Punk betrayed those who supported him. Graves posted three tweets for Punk. He even mentioned how sad he was when Punk betrayed him.

In his tweets, Graves said Punk was the first to hold his son as he was on tour. Graves expressed grief and wrote he trusted Punk, but he chose to turn his back on the people who were there for him when no one else was.

Check out Corey Graves' tweets for CM Punk below:

Corey Graves @WWEGraves Maybe abandoning everybody who stood by your side, even when we weren’t supposed to, only to have you turn your back on us wasn’t the right move after all? No anger. Only sadness. Maybe abandoning everybody who stood by your side, even when we weren’t supposed to, only to have you turn your back on us wasn’t the right move after all? No anger. Only sadness.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves Awww. Seems the “fans” are disappointed. Maybe you guys should know that “That Dude” held my first son before I did because I was on tour and I trusted him.



I had dinner with him the week after he quit. Awww. Seems the “fans” are disappointed. Maybe you guys should know that “That Dude” held my first son before I did because I was on tour and I trusted him.I had dinner with him the week after he quit.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves The first rule of “punk rock” is loyalty, and this guy betrayed it all.



I still love you, “friend” and I’m sorry you got lost. The first rule of “punk rock” is loyalty, and this guy betrayed it all.I still love you, “friend” and I’m sorry you got lost.

Corey Graves revealed how CM Punk wasn’t ready to rebuild their bond

In an interview with Fightful, Corey Graves revealed that he tried to reach out to CM Punk after he left WWE, but got a cold response:

"Well, to be honest, I’d never heard or been given that ultimatum. It kinda shocked me when I texted him about grabbing dinner because we were in Chicago and he told me he no longer had any interest in being friends with me or anybody related to WWE."

Graves didn’t know what to make of that statement as he considered Punk to be one of his closest friends. However, the former WWE Superstar allegedly had no interest in being friends with Graves or anybody related to WWE.

