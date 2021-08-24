"Whatever Triple H says"- WWE's latest signing Faithy J comments on her future (Exclusive)

Las Vegas-born Faithy J (real name Faith Jefferies) was awarded a WWE developmental contract by Triple H. She was the first talent to receive a contract in the Las Vegas tryouts ahead of SummerSlam. 38 prospects were invited for the tryout, which went on for two days.

Just a few minutes after being awarded the contract, she spoke to Rick Ucchino from Sportskeeda Wrestling. She spoke about how Triple H and other coaches motivated her to go harder. She added that she had to keep up the intensity all the time and she felt that she was meant to be in that ring.

"They were here the entire time so you had to be on, the whole time. Obviously, even if they weren’t that’s what I was going to do anyway, so man, I just (thought) through my mind, I was like, I feel like I was supposed to be here. I know I felt right and I know I am meant to be right here in this ring and be a WWE superstar. Here I am," Faithy J said.

She urged the WWE Universe to stay inspired, motivated, and to be real. She also commented on her future, saying she's going to do whatever Triple H says.

"First of all, I wanna say I love you. Stay inspired, stay motivated, and just be real. Be who you are and people who love you will love you. People who hate you that’s their problem. Everything’s next. Whatever Triple H says," she added.

You can watch the exclusive interview with Faithy J below:

The tryout occurred in the presence of WWE Performance Center coaches, WWE COO Triple H, NXT General Manager William Regal, Samoa Joe, and others as they searched for their next superstar.

Meet WWE's latest recruit Faithy J

After a grueling tryout during #SummerSlam Week in Las Vegas, @TripleH met with a group of recruits to make their WWE dreams come true! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8GvXpSazR8 — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2021

Faithy J is a multi-talented individual. She has worked as a Songwriter, Actress, Recording Artist, Author, Dancer, Choreographer, Brand Model, MMA Fitness Coach and Professional Wrestler. She was also a top ten finalist on the international hit, American Stars, for Singing, Dancing and performing Martial Arts.

She has performed as Faith The Lioness on WOW Superheroes - Women of Wrestling. She is extremely talented in the ring and certainly has all the tools to be a successful star in WWE.

