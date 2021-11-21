The WWE Universe is no stranger to seeing Brock Lesnar get arrested on WWE TV.

In 2015, The Beast Incarnate was arrested and escorted out of RAW after a brawl with his arch-rival, The Undertaker. However, staged arrests aside, Brock Lesnar has been arrested in real life as well.

So when was Brock Lesnar arrested for real?

In 2001, Brock Lesnar was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky. Officials reportedly suspected him of possessing large amounts of banned substances.

But the charges were dropped, and the former WWE Superstar was released after it was discovered that the substances were a "vitamin type of thing."

In the past, Lesnar has also run into trouble with the law on several occasions. The former WWE Universal Champion has reportedly been punished for his hunting crimes in Alberta.

Not only that but Lesnar, who made his return to Mixed Martial Arts at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, was suspended for testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Despite scoring a big win over Hunt at his UFC return, Brock Lesnar's suspension eventually led to his victory being turned into a No Contest.

STAPLES Center @STAPLESCenter The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

Brock Lesnar was suspended on WWE programming

At Crown Jewel 2021, Brock Lesnar failed to win the WWE Universal Championship. Following his controversial loss to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, The Beast Incarnate destroyed everyone who stepped in his path.

WWE personnel had to face the wrath of Lesnar, including Adam Pearce, who was put down by The Beast Incarnate with two F-5s. Following his attack on WWE personnel and Pearce, Lesnar was suspended and fined $1 million.

Lesnar had only made his return to WWE this past summer when he confronted Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. After Reigns' win over John Cena, he stood in the ring with his familiar foe.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brock Lesnar then went on to attack Cena to mark his return to WWE in style.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Abhinav Singh