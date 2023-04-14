"When he comes on, I turn my TV off" - Dutch Mantell fires shots at former WWE Champion for lackluster performances

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not impressed by two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz.

The A-Lister was the host of WrestleMania 39 and worked with Snoop Dogg to carry out the event. He also ended up having a few impromptu matches during the two-night extravaganza.

However, things didn't turn out too well for him as he lost to Pat McAfee on Night 1 and then lost to Snoop on Night 2 of WrestleMania after the rapper stepped in to replace an injured Shane McMahon.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that The Miz has "turn the channel" heat. He felt that the 42-year-old star was in a lot of talking segments but failed to impress the fans. Mantell said that The A-Lister is not funny and he never takes him seriously.

"When he comes on, I turn my TV off. I don't turn it off but I don't listen to him because you can't even take him seriously. He's not that funny, he's got that show on TV. I've watched the show, it's okay. It's just one of those if you miss it, you don't miss anything. But for me to take him seriously, and I've never taken him seriously even when he was in something serious. I don't know what it was, I don't know what it is but I don't much care for him." [From 0:52 - 1:40]

Dutch Mantell feels The Miz is still one of the better talkers in WWE

During the same conversation on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager detailed that The Miz was good on the mic, but that did not translate into his promos.

"I don't think he can sell you many tickets. They put him on a lot of talk segments, you know like a roundtable or something. He's pretty good, pretty decent at that. But I just don't much care for The Miz." [From 1:54 - 2:12]

Mantell felt that despite being a good talker, the A-Lister still couldn't captivate the fans, leading to no reactions from the WWE Universe when he was on TV.

