"When you coming back mama," Charlotte Flair asks absent WWE icon

Charlotte Flair is back on track to gain championship gold at the upcoming Evolution PLE. She and Alexa Bliss are set to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match on the show. Ahead of her big match at Evolution, The Queen teased Bianca Belair on X (fka Twitter), asking her when she'll return.

Charlotte was given an opportunity to team up with Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat qualifying match for Evolution by Nick Aldis on last week's SmackDown. The Queen accepted this offer and then went on to win the match along with Alexa to punch their ticket to Evolution.

Flair recently asked Bianca Belair on X about her return status. The EST has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 41, and fans are curious to see when she'll return.

"👋 @BiancaBelairWWE when you coming back mama," Charlotte wrote.

The women's division of WWE seems a little empty without The EST. It'll be interesting to see when she finally makes her return.

Charlotte Flair addressed plastic surgery rumors after WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair recently talked about her plastic surgery rumors that started to go around in 2021. After taking some time away from WWE, The Queen returned to the promotion on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. Her excitement of returning was cut short by a barrage of questions regarding her appearance.

The 14-time Women's World Champion recently wrote an article for The Player's Tribune where she talked about her personal life as well. She discussed her life in and outside of the ring, along with her struggles. She also talked about the plastic surgery rumors that had come up after her return in 2021.

"I’ve always been pretty self-conscious about my appearance, but I seriously was SO proud of the effort I’d put in, and the results I’d achieved. And I remember feeling really good about how I’d looked at that night’s show. Then I checked my phone after. I literally had thousands of notifications on Twitter — most of it, people speculating about what kind of plastic surgery I’d gotten. OK... What the f*** happened to Charlotte Flair?! Holy s*** her whole body is fake. You KNOW she got work done……She looks like her DAD in a WIG," she wrote. [H/T: The Players' Tribune]

Charlotte handles social media criticism very well and regularly posts videos and pictures of herself showing that she's dealing with her challenges in her own way.

