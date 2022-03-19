When DDP advised a WWE Hall of Famer to change his look (Exclusive)

DDP and Scott Hall have been joined at the hip throughout the course of their careers, be it in the ring or outside. The former was first Hall's manager, then embroiled in a massive angle with the nWo during the WCW Nitro years, and was later heavily involved in his rehabilitation and recovery.

When Hall returned from Germany in his early days, neither WWE nor WCW would answer the phone, according to DDP. He called up Page because he wanted the 'Diamond Studd' gimmick.

Diamond Dallas Page suggested a few changes to Scott Hall's overall appearance at that point, which changed his career.

For starters, DDP asked Hall to dye his hair black:

"If you look at the WWE right now or wrestling in general, there's a ridiculous number of people with long black hair. But back then, not so much. Only guy with blue-black hair was Honky Tonk. That's what I sold him on. And he goes, 'alright, I'll do it,'" said Page. [10:10-10:40]

His mustache had to go as well. Page called him up at two in the morning, waking up Hall in bed next to his pregnant wife, asking him to get rid of it.

"I go, you gotta shave that walrus mustache. 'What?' You gotta shave that walrus mustache. 'Oh Dally, I've had that since I was 15'. I said exactly, you gotta shave that walrus mustache," added Page. [11:37-11:51]

The Diamond Studd was thus born:

DDP was instrumental in helping Scott Hall get back on the road to recovery

Scott Hall has had a turbulent life with many ups and downs throughout his career. Not only did Diamond Dallas Page invite the Hall of Famer into his home in 2013, but he also initiated a fundraiser that resolved many of Hall's health issues at the time.

Unfortunately, Hall's demons caught up to him during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rest in peace, bad guy.

