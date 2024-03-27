"When he left, I knew it was over between us" - Becky Lynch mentions top WWE heel in heartbreaking message

Becky Lynch had a lot to say about her relationship with a current WWE Superstar in her autobiography. That would be Finn Balor, who is a top heel in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment.

Fans are aware at this point that Finn Balor trained The Man back when she was a newbie in the pro wrestling business. The duo grew incredibly close, but they soon took different paths to pursue their dreams.

Becky Lynch was on her way to the United States of America to attempt to make it big in the pro wrestling industry, while Balor was headed to Japan. The situation left Lynch devastated, and here's what The Man wrote about it in her book:

"When he left, I knew it was over between us. The distance was too great and over the last few months I had simultaneously become demanding, clingy and scared of losing him...He was about to live out his dream, and I wasn't part of it." [H/T The Sportster]

Fast forward to 2024, The Man and The Prince hold a glorifying status in the global wrestling juggernaut.

Becky Lynch and Finn Balor both ended up becoming world-renowned professional wrestlers

It took years upon years of hard work, but Becky Lynch eventually made it to the top of the pro wrestling world. She made her WWE main roster debut in 2015, and it took her three years to become the Stamford-based company's hottest act. Lynch's heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 kicked off her legendary run as The Man. It eventually led to her becoming one of the first three women to headline WrestleMania. It has been five years since then, and The Man is still one of WWE's biggest superstars.

On the other hand, Finn Balor made a name for himself in Japan for years. He eventually signed with WWE and performed exceptionally well in NXT. Balor was crowned the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016. Unfortunately, an injury forced him to vacate the belt a day later.

