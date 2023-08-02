"When you look at him, you believe" - Popular star bringing the fight to top champion draws massive praise from Booker T

Booker T was all praise for a popular star who brought the fight to top champion in a recent title match.

Ilja Dragunov recently competed against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash. The two men put on an instant classic in the ring that had the fans on their feet for most of it.

After a hard-fought battle for the title, Carmelo Hayes emerged victorious over a fallen Ilja Dragunov. The match received widespread praise from fans and pundits alike.

Booker T also spoke about the match on his Hall of Fame podcast, praising Dragunov's ability in the ring.

"[My] props go to Drag," Booker said. "Dragunov brought the fight and he made Carmelo Hayes have to bring everything in that fight in order to walk out 'and still the "NXT" Champion.' Now taking nothing away from Carmelo Hayes, but Dragunov is a guy that when you look at him, you believe."

He continued:

"When fans [are] watching the matches, they're watching the guys come out and they do their stuff and certain guys go to the ring, move their hair, their matches. Then the next guy come out and have their match and then they announce, 'Okay, Ilja Dragunov is coming out here,' and then the kid go [sic], 'Oh, man, wait a minute. You saw those other matches? Watch this guy.' That's the ticket. That's what Dragunov brings to the table." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Booker T also praised Carmelo Hayes for his performance

It wasn't just Dragunov that Booker T spoke highly off. He was also all praise for the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who took all that punishment to his body.

The Hall of Famer stated that this is the type of performance he expects from Hayes weekly.

"Carmelo Hayes was in a fight of his life, and I'll tell you, he brought it," Booker said. "He went out and did what I'm expecting this young man to do on a weekly basis, and that's go out there and be able to wrestle at the highest level, but when it's time to get into a fight, let's bring the noise. And that's what I saw on that night." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Now that Ilja Dragunov is in the rearview mirror, it will be interesting to see who will challenge Hayes next for the title.

What did you make of the NXT Championship match at the Great American Bash? Sound off in the comments section.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.