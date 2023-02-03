"When Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to be able to talk" - Former champion discusses WWE pitch

Many strange and creative ideas have been floated throughout WWE's history of programming, and one of the strangest has just been discussed.

On the Halloween edition of Monday Night RAW in October 2011, The Muppets acted as guest hosts for the show. Several segments featuring them ran throughout the night, including Sheamus revealing that Beaker was his relative and Miss Piggy interacting with Hornswoggle.

In a recent interview with Metro, Hornswoggle revealed that an idea was floated that Miss Piggy of The Muppets would hit him and give his character the ability to speak.

"[It was] supposed to be the Miss Piggy thing, it was supposed to happen that day! The original pitch was when Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to be able to talk. It didn't happen and I was bummed out but I was like, you know what? I still get to work the The Muppets on Raw, this is incredible."

Even though the pitch did not go as planned, he was still thrilled to work with the cast of characters that he had seen throughout his life.

"I was shaking all day, just phusically shaking. Man, I don't care - I loved meeting Ozzy Osbourne, I loved meeting Shaq, I loved meeting these celebrities, Bob Barker, all that. But this is my one. This is a bucket list. So, when they came to life in front of me it was just this - I froze, I literally froze."

When was Hornswoggle able to talk in WWE?

During a Christmas episode of SmackDown in 2011, Santa Claus was backstage and was granting Christmas wishes. Santa was played by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and through the help of Sheamus, Hornswoggle wished to be able to talk. Santa granted that wish as Hornswoggle would communicate through grunts and laughs up until then.

WWE @WWE WWE VIDEO: SmackDown: Santa grants Hornswoggle the ability to talk wwe.me/1fUfDY WWE VIDEO: SmackDown: Santa grants Hornswoggle the ability to talk wwe.me/1fUfDY

Hornswoggle was an accomplished wrestler and went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship once as well as the Mini Royal Rumble match in 2008. Though the character was played for laughs throughout the majority of his run, Hornswoggle definitely had some memorable moments for the fans.

What did you think of Hornswoggle in WWE? Tell us in the comment section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes