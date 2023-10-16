When Randy Orton yelled for help during real-life fight, former WWE star recounts

During his two-decade-long WWE career, Randy Orton has seen wrestlers come and go. In the mid-aughts, Trevor Murdoch was a name popular in the tag team division alongside Lance Cade. He had a three-year run with the company between 2005 to 2008.

While doing an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo, Trevor Murdoch shared a real-life story about Randy Orton when the latter was WWE Champion in 2007. At the time of the incident, The Viper was hurt, so much so that he couldn't "bend over to tie his boots."

According to Murdoch, the two got tangled in trouble with some Irish people who were attending a wedding at the hotel they were staying. One of them was kicked out by security on Orton's insistence after the former allegedly tried to get physical with him. When he snuck back in to presumably tackle The Viper, Murdoch got involved:

"And this guy, coming out of nowhere, charging Randy [Orton], like he was going to tackle him," Trevor recalled. "About maybe five seconds before, Randy caught him coming out of the side and yelled, 'Trevor!' Now I'm inebriated. I am fully immersed in the alcohol. And I see this guy, I turn around and just right hook him." [From 17:32 to 17:56]

The former WWE star further stated that he attacked another gentleman as well. It was only after this that he realized they were part of the Irish wedding happening in the hotel when 20 of their family members circled around him. He eventually got arrested along with his tag partner and the security guard.

What Vince McMahon said to the former WWE stars following the incident

Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade were also titleholders at the time. They held the now-defunct World Tag Team Championships. Murdoch spoke about his worry that they were going to get fired owing to bad press, especially considering the incident took place outside the US.

However, when Vince McMahon found out about this through them, he was rather supportive as the former WWE Chairman understood what they did was for Randy Orton:

"And then there was like this 10 second pause, it felt like forever. But he pulled his glasses down and looked at us, and he was like, 'You know what boys, I talked to Randy. He told me what you guys did and why you did it. You know what? It's good for the fans to get their a**es kicked every once in a while.'" [23:01-23:18]

