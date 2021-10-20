When did Roman Reigns break his nose?

Roman Reigns broke his nose at a WWE house show back on December 30, 2015. During a match against former on-screen foe Sheamus, Roman Reigns suffered a nose injury.

This led to the former WWE Champion undergoing nasal reconstructive surgery two months after the injury, which eventually altered the appearance of his nose.

At the time of the injury, WWE reported that Roman Reigns would need to undergo surgery after a bloody beatdown at the hands of Triple H on an episode of RAW.

It was reported that WWE talent backstage claimed that Roman Reigns had been dealing with issues with his nose for quite some time and required surgery.

The injury to Roman Reigns was caused during a table spot at the live event. Sheamus was seen slamming the former Big Dog through the table but, as the latter went through the table, a piece of furniture retracted and hit Reigns on his nose.

Roman Reigns is the reigning WWE Universal Champion

At the time of his feud against Sheamus back in late 2015, Roman Reigns was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe for being a babyface. However, fast forward to 2021, and things have completely turned around.

While Roman Reigns is still regarded as one of the top WWE Superstars, the reigning Universal Champion has established his place as the biggest heel in the company.

Accompanied by The Usos and Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for months now. The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable. He has beaten some of the top stars in the company to retain his title.

That being said, Reigns' next test is arguably going to be his toughest. On October 21, the Universal Champion will put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and has made it clear that he wants to win the Universal Championship at any cost.

