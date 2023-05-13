"When’s she coming back?" - Dutch Mantell believes SmackDown is missing 3-time WWE Women's Champion (Exclusive)

The WWE Draft of 2023 concluded recently, and there has been a reshuffle of roster members between SmackDown and RAW. Former manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes the blue brand is missing Ronda Rousey.

The UFC legend was the SmackDown Women's Champion up until December 2022, when she dropped the title to Charlotte Flair. She formed a tag team with Shayna Baszler in the weeks following her title loss.

The Rowdy One's last appearance came at WrestleMania 39 in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team match where Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya and Shotzi.

She has not been seen in a ring since. On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the Friday Night Show is missing the former UFC Women's Champion.

"I’m gonna go your route, ehh it was okay. But I knew they would you know, someone just told me that Liv and Rodriguez, they would go over. It was good for what it was and I see they are working the angle with Bayley so let’s see how that turns out. But they’re missing Ronda a lot right now. When’s she coming back?" Dutch Mantell said. [1:06:00 to 1:06:41]

Brian Kendrick discloses how Ronda Rousey's WWE debut came about

Ronda Rousey's debut at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was one of the best wrestling debuts of all time.

Former WWE tag team star Brian Kendrick recently appeared on the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast. On the podcast, he revealed how Roderick Strong's wife and former MMA star Marina Shafir helped him contact The Baddest Woman on the Planet and train her before her professional wrestling debut.

“The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong’s wife, [she] and Ronda go way back,” he said. “Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, and Roddy said, ‘Well, Spanky lives out in LA,’ and so I got a text from Ronda Rousey. She reached out to me, and we started training then she had her agents started talking with the WWE, and that was that. Ronda Rousey came to me for training.” [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

It remains to be seen when or if Ronda Rousey returns to the wrestling ring. Her second run in WWE has been heavily criticized, but some time away from the spotlight could benefit her.

