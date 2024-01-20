When does WWE 2K24 come out? Potential release date explored

WWE 2K24 is one of the most anticipated video games not only among the wrestling community but the entire gaming community as well. Fans could not wait to get their hands on the video game after the huge success of 2K22 and 2K23. The latest additions to the main roster in recent times have also fueled the excitement among the gaming fraternity.

After CM Punk made his epic return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, he is expected to be a part of a WWE video game roster ever since his last entry in the 2K15 edition. Meanwhile, the previews of the upcoming video game, WWE 2K24, have already begun showing up, and fans have been wondering when the game will finally come out.

Well, the 2K22 edition came out on March 8, 2022, and the 2K23 edition came out on March 14, 2023. Considering the release dates of the previous two games, WWE 2K24 is likely to come out anytime in the second or third week of March 2024 if 2K follows the tradition for three years in a row.

Moreover, the publisher of the yearly WWE video game, 2K, has been teasing another date, '1.22.24,' which is expected to be the day when the official cover of the game releases. Recently, the official Twitter handle of WWE games shared a hype video of the superstars claiming to be on the cover of the video game this year.

Speaking of the cover, several WWE Superstars are currently rumored to feature on the official cover of the game. The rumored names include Cody Rhodes, the late Bray Wyatt, and more. It would be interesting to find out who will be featured on the WWE 2K24 cover, which will expectedly be revealed in a few days.

What can fans expect from WWE 2K24?

WWE has produced some of the best wrestling video games in the history of gaming. Some classics include 'SmackDown: Here Comes The Pain,' SmackDown vs. RAW series, and so on. Since the year 2013, 2K has been publishing the yearly games and while they had some highs, fans hated the 2K20 game.

Nonetheless, 2K made a comeback with the quality of 2K22 and then 2K23, as both editions were universally loved. Although the last two editions were a huge improvement, fans are expecting more from some of the game modes like GM mode, Showcase mode, and Faction mode in the upcoming WWE 2K24 edition.

Only time will tell how WWE 2K24 will be received by fans and critics when it finally comes out.

