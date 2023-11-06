When did WWE film segment with Logan Paul? Appeared to mock real-life fight

A WWE SmackDown segment featuring Logan Paul was filmed separately from the show.

Logan Paul is one of the hottest names in social media right now. He is known to be a controversial name, despite his success. Paul recently fought a boxing match against Dillon Danis, which he won. After his bout, Paul called out Rey Mysterio, leading to a confrontation between the two men on SmackDown.

A match was finally set up for WWE Crown Jewel, and a weigh-in was set to take place on SmackDown's go-home show. While the entire show was pre-taped a week earlier, the weigh-in wasn't.

According to Fightful Select, the Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul segment was taped on October 27th from Milwaukee. The segment was meant to be fun, and also make slight fun of the real-life fight that took place between Danis and Paul. In the weigh-in, Mysterio hit Paul over the head with a mic much like the real-life altercation.

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Going into the match at Crown Jewel, things had already gotten personal between both men. Rey was still the favorite to retain his Intercontinental Championship over The Social Media Megastar.

The two men put on a good match. However, Paul resorted to his underhanded tactics during the match, and used the brass knuckles on Rey Mysterio while he was mid air to get the win.

This is the first title win of Logan's WWE career, and was the second title match he had had. The first match was against Roman Reigns last year at Crown Jewel. While he came up short against the Tribal Chief, he made sure to get the win this time.

