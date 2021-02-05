When WWE plans to have ticketed events again after WrestleMania

If you thought the WWE Universe would be returning to RAW and SmackDown following this year's WrestleMania, in the words of Wade Barrett... I'm afraid I've got some bad news.

On today's WWE 2020 fourth quarter and full-year earnings call, the company shed some light on its upcoming calendar year plans.

WWE CFO Kristina Salen confirmed on today's call that beyond WrestleMania, the company doesn't expect to have any ticketed fans in attendance until the second half of the year at the earliest.

It's a move that shows WWE is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and isn't rushing back to bring the WWE Universe back to weekly events while the risk to do so is still incredibly high.

WWE not planning ticketed events beyond WrestleMania until the second half of 2021

WWE still hasn't determined how many fans will be in attendance at WrestleMania weekend this April. The show will be spread across two nights similar to last year's event that was held with no fans inside the WWE Performance Center.

The company should have a cheat sheet to utilize after this weekend as NFL Superbowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium, the same site at this year's WrestleMania event.

The NFL currently plans to hold 22,000 fans this Sunday, and the fallout from that, good or bad, will probably heavily influence what WWE intends to do this April. Regardless of what happens, it sounds like WrestleMania will be WWE's last ticketed event for quite some time.

This knowledge also puts the future location of the WWE ThunderDome in question. If MLB starts on time, the company will have to be out of its current location by the end of April at the latest. Where they will move their high tech setup from there is anybody's guess.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on WWE not having any other ticketed events besides WrestleMania until the second half of 2021? Are you planning to attend any wrestling events this year? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.