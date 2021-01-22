"Whenever you're ready my friend" - Diamond Dallas Page keen on introducing The Undertaker to DDP Yoga

Diamond Dallas Page has expressed his interest in introducing The Undertaker to DDP Yoga via Twitter.

The former WCW World Champion shared a short clip from the WWE Legend's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, showing The Deadman talking about DDPY.

Diamond Dallas Page would thank both The Undertaker and Joe Rogan for their kind words, and would then proceed to express his interest in helping the former WWE Champion .

"I appreciate the heartfelt words from @Undertaker and @JoeRogan. Taker I'm here for you whenever you're ready my friend. DDP." Page Tweeted.

The clip shows Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, revealing to Joe Rogan that he has been considering taking up DDP Yoga. The Deadman said he was contemplating giving Diamond Dallas Page a call, considering how helpful it has been to many wrestlers.

Rogan and Taker would also comment on how fit DDP is at the moment and heaped praise on the work he has done away from the ring.

Diamond Dallas Page had an interesting feud with The Undertaker

DDP and The Undertaker had one of the more interesting feuds of the Attitude Era

Diamond Dallas Page made his WWE debut back in 2001 and was immediately thrown into a feud with The Undertaker. It was revealed on a June 2001 episode of RAW, that DDP was the mysterious person who had been stalking Taker's ex-wife, Sara.

His feud with The Deadman was cut short in August following an injury he picked up at Summerslam.

Diamond Dallas Page has gained a lot of plaudits for his life-changing DDP Yoga courses. DDP has helped numerous individuals turn their lives around with his course, including some professional wrestlers such as Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.