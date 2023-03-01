"Where has this Gigi been??" - Wrestling fans react as Gigi Dolin challenges former tag team partner in emotional promo

Wrestling fans reacted as Gigi Dolin challenged her former tag team partner in an emotional promo.
Tonight on NXT, Gigi Dolin addressed the NXT universe for the first time since she was viciously attacked by Jacy Jayne a couple of weeks ago.
She started by saying that fans will never hear the Toxic Attraction theme song again. Dolin then cut an emotional promo where she stated that this wasn't the first time she was betrayed by somebody close to her.
She also spoke about her issues with her mother that led her to run away from home. Gigi concluded the promo by declaring that she was going to put the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction when she faces Jacy Jayne next week at NXT Roadblock.
Wrestling fans were quick to react positively to Gigi's promo, with many fans predicting that she will be a big star in the company.
Check out some of the reactions today:
One fan said he was happy to see Gigi Dolin as the face.
Another fan predicted that Gigi will be the future.
Another fan predicted that Jacy Jayne will take shots at Gigi's family.
It looks like Gigi and Jacy will start the next chapter in their rivalry as they face off against each other next week.
Who do you think will win at NXT Roadblock? Sound off in the comments section.
Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here