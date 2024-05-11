"Where did he go?"- Dutch Mantell questions 416 lbs superstar's absence from WWE TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, commented on Omos' absence from TV programming.

The Nigerian Giant has rarely featured on WWE TV since his loss to Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023. Omos has competed in three televised matches since then, all being multi-men Battle Royals. However, The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been a prominent face on the live circuit where he hones his in-ring skills.

Dutch Mantell discussed the star's absence during his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk episode. The former WWE manager talked about Omos getting paid while rarely making an on-screen appearance.

"Where is Omos? Where did he go? Does he even come to TV? So he’s getting paid, sitting on his big bu*t, and making like half a million a year. That’s the benefit of being 7 ft 2 I guess." [1:12:26 onwards]

The Nigerian Giant was last seen on TV programming on SmackDown before WrestleMania 40. Omos participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which was won by Bronson Reed.

