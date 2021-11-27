Known for his amazing in-ring skills, Jeff Hardy is currently on WWE SmackDown. Jeff Hardy has been a part of WWE for several years now. Known for jaw-dropping stunts, Jeff has pulled off some of the best high-flying moves in WWE.

The Enigmatic Charisma is extremely popular among the WWE Universe. However, it can be said that Hardy is the most popular in the town of Cameron, where he originally belongs from

Throughout the years, many people have questioned, where is Jeff Hardy from? The answer is Cameron, North Carolina, United States.

Hardy is currently married to Beth Britt, and the couple has two daughters, Ruby and Nera. Hardy has always been loving and supportive towards his family and continues to amaze the WWE Universe.

Jeff Hardy was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown

During WWE Draft 2021, Jeff Hardy was sent to WWE SmackDown and has received a solid push so far.

Recently at Survivor Series, The Enigmatic Charisma was on Team SmackDown. Hardy lasted for a long time before being eliminated. However, his elimination didn't come without controversy. Sheamus, Hardy's teammate, betrayed him, which led to his elimination.

Before heading to SmackDown, Jeff Hardy unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest for the WWE United States Championship. Moving forward, it will be interesting to note what plans WWE has for Hardy and if he'll be inserted into another title picture.

