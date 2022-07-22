"Where did it all lead?" - Drew Gulak tweets nostalgic photo from his indie days

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak took to social media to share an image from his days on the independent circuit.

Gulak first signed with WWE back in 2016, where he entered the all-new Cruiserweight Division and made his roster debut in September. Drew adopted his "No Fly Zone" gimmick on 205 Live and won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in 2019. He then teamed up with Daniel Bryan and has even reigned as the 24/7 Champion on eight separate occasions.

Prior to joining WWE, though, Gulak made a name for himself wrestling on the independent circuit. He has worked with a number of promotions, including Chikara, Evolve, Japan's DDT Pro, and Combat Zone Wrestling.

The cruiserweight star shared a picture of himself backstage at a Combat Zone Wrestling show around ten years ago. In the caption, Drew wondered where it was all leading to for him.

"Where did it all lead?# TBT to a decade before" Gulak tweeted.

Gulak currently works for WWE and carries out a number of duties. He also works as a backstage interviewer on WWE TV.

What was the reaction to Drew Gulak's tweet?

A fellow WWE employee also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Drew Gulak's nostalgic post.

WWE Referee Jessika Carr was quick to comment on the post with a tag for independent wrestler Nui Tofiga. This implies that Tofiga is the man pictured with Drew in the post. The Samoan-American pro wrestler is known for his time in CZW and WXW.

Jessika Carr, too, has made history in the last few years, becoming the first female referee for a match in Saudi Arabia and for Hell in a Cell match back in 2021.

It will be interesting to see how WWE features Drew Gulak moving forward. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

