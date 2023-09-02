"Where's the championship? Oh it's out there, let me go out there"- Bayley rants about getting disrespected following SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley was seen ranting about what transpired during her match on SmackDown last night.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Role Model faced Shotzi in a singles match. Shotzi had the upper hand initially, but the Damage CTRL member attacked her with an elbow drop. Eventually, Bayley lost the match when Charlotte Flair came in and hit her with a cheap shot.

Following the match, Damage CTRL members were seen having a serious discussion backstage. Megan Morent caught up with the stable as they were ranting. The Role Model spoke about how she didn't expect The Queen to get involved in her business.

"What if Charlotte walks in on this interview right now? Are you prepared for that? Are you prepared? Are you always on your toes? Because I thought we are, look at the champion, we have eyes all over this place. We got eyes like a spider around our head, but no we are minding our own business. So, we don't expect Charlotte."

The former RAW Women's Champion further added that she is tired of getting disrespected by everyone in the industry. The Role Model concluded her statement by mentioning that IYO SKY is the champion.

"You know, Charlotte sees gold and she has to follow it. She is (sniffs) like, 'Where's the championship? Oh it's out there, let me go out there.' Even though she has nothing to do with us. We don't want Charlotte around. I'm done with Shotzi. She can stalk me as long as she wants, she's an idiot for playing into Charlotte's game. I thought she was a good fair competitor, no but she took advantage of me. She took advantage of Charlotte coming out and disrespecting us, I'm so tired of you, and you and you and everybody disrespecting Damage CTRL. She is the champion. IYO SKY is the champion." (From 00:16 to 01:11)

Check out Bayley's interview below:

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Bayley's stable

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Bayley's stable, Damage CTRL.

While speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned how he liked watching IYO SKY and Zelina Vega's match. He added that the script for the segment was written well.

Dutch Mantell continued and said that he likes to watch The Role Model on the mic and appreciates the stable for making a noticeable change in their performance.

Mantell said:

"I liked this match, I really did. I liked the clean finish it was what it should've been anyway. I'm sure they didn't try to do anything after it because they might not have a path written out yet. So we don't know where they're gonna go. I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.'''

Check out the entire episode below:

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bayley and Damage CTRL.

