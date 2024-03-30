"Where's... my ... match?" - WWE star asks heartbreaking question seven days before WrestleMania XL

A WWE Superstar seems quite unhappy over not having a match at WrestleMania XL.

Bronson Reed desperately wants to be featured on the WrestleMania XL card. The Showcase of The Immortals has been around for a whopping 39 years at this point and is one of the biggest events in the world today. Being a part of The Show of Shows is a dream for many, including Reed.

With WrestleMania XL mere days away, "Big" Bronson Reed still does not have a match at the mega event. He took to X/Twitter and shared a tweet asking where was his WrestleMania match.

It would be interesting to see if the Australian star gets a spot at The Show of Shows this year.

Triple H brought Bronson Reed back to WWE two years ago

Bronson Reed was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment on August 6, 2021. He had brief stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA Wrestling before Triple H brought him back to the Stamford-based promotion in late 2022. Reed returned on the December 19, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. He established himself as a heel that night by helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis.

Reed spoke with Zak Ralph last year and revealed why he returned to WWE after being released in 2021. The former NXT North American Champion stated that he had unfinished business in the Stamford-based promotion, but made it clear that he did not have anything left to do in the white and gold brand.

“Not so much in NXT. The only thing in NXT that I did want to eventually become was the NXT Champion. That didn't happen. But I feel like it's a different world there, now. It became 2.0. Now it's its own iteration of NXT. So I feel like I'm not needed there. My goals now are on RAW and United States Champion and then hopefully even more than that," Bronson Reed said. [H/T Fightful]

With WrestleMania XL almost on the horizon, it seems unlikely that Reed will be featured in a match at the event. His fans have been rooting for him for quite some time now and are understandably upset over the situation.

