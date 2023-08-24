"Where’s THE ROCK when you need em" - WWE fans call for legend after his daughter Ava is kidnapped

The Rock's eldest daughter Ava was kidnapped recently during a WWE show, and fans have now called for the legend to return.

The star ended up being kidnapped during WWE NXT. After losing her match to Ivy Niles this week, she was dragged out by two Schism followers wearing masks. Unfortunately, during a backstage promo where it appeared that she was about to send a message to Nile, the two men unmasked themselves to reveal they were none other than the Creed Brothers.

While the two had lost a Loser Leaves NXT match to leave the brand, it appears that they are back and are using anything to force the Schism to give them the bout they want, including kidnapping Ava.

The moment was shared on Instagram, showing her being taken out.

The WWE Universe has since reacted to the moment, with several fans questioning NXT and their habit of having stars kidnapped. This is not the first kidnapping the show has portrayed.

Another fan asked Ava to be brought up to the main roster so she could join the Bloodline, while a few questioned the Creeds if they knew how many family members she had as backup.

Finally, the question on everyone's mind was voiced with The Rock being called for by the fans to come and rescue his daughter.

With the Creeds demanding a steel cage match, it will be interesting to see how that plays out. The Rock returning seems unlikely, but it remains to be seen if he responds on social media.

