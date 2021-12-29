Triple H is an all-time great competitor and is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE. The Game is also known for his work with NXT over the past few years.

His wife, Stephanie McMahon, is the Chief Brand Officer and has worked as an on-screen authority figure for WWE. She has also worked as an in-ring talent.

Together, the married couple have three daughters, Vaughn Evelyn, Murphy Claire and Aurora Rose.

The couple maintain a private life outside WWE, but many fans have wondered, where is Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s house?

The couple live in a luxurious house in the small town of Weston, Connecticut. Their home is relatively close to the WWE Headquarters in Stamford.

According to reports, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's house has an outdoor swimming pool, a private gated entrance, and a home gymnasium. The six-bedroom mansion is reportedly worth $33 million and is within walking distance of Vince McMahon's $44 million home.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's eldest daughter is already training to step inside the squared circle

In an interview with TalkSport, Stephanie McMahon revealed that her eldest daughter has begun training and is getting prepared to enter the ring.

McMahon further noted that her daughter didn’t initially want to get in the ring. Aurora stated that she would rather do her grandfather's job and be the boss than be in the ring like her parents.

Stephanie McMahon believes her youngest daughter is also interested in the career path and will be all about personality. McMahon went on to express her excitement for the future.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13, and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do,” said McMahon. (H/T- TalkSport)

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been together for many years. The couple were married on October 25, 2003 in a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

