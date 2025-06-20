Whether Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux really said farewell after recent WWE show - Reports

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux had a huge moment at a WWE show. There has since been concern that they were saying farewell. Now, a report has emerged about the reality of the situation.

The star has gained a huge following over the course of the last few months, making the most of his few minutes in WWE, Kross has become very popular. Currently, Karrion Kross is easily one of the most popular stars in the company, but WWE has still not featured him regularly, with him rarely ever wrestling in matches on RAW or SmackDown.

He was featured on Main Event this week, and he beat Cruz Del Toro. Immediately after the match, he and Scarlett Bordeaux got a huge ovation. Instead of walking out like usual, the star celebrated for quite a while before finally heading to the back. As per a report from Fightful Select, there was concern that they were doing a farewell.

However, the report went on to state that this was not the case; instead, it was a "good soldier" nod for him.

Kross has taken whatever chance he has gotten and made the most of it in the time that he has on-screen.

