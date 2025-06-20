  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Whether Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux really said farewell after recent WWE show - Reports

Whether Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux really said farewell after recent WWE show - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 20, 2025 03:27 GMT
Did the stars say goodbye? (Credit: WWE.com)
Did the stars say goodbye? (Credit: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux had a huge moment at a WWE show. There has since been concern that they were saying farewell. Now, a report has emerged about the reality of the situation.

Ad

The star has gained a huge following over the course of the last few months, making the most of his few minutes in WWE, Kross has become very popular. Currently, Karrion Kross is easily one of the most popular stars in the company, but WWE has still not featured him regularly, with him rarely ever wrestling in matches on RAW or SmackDown.

He was featured on Main Event this week, and he beat Cruz Del Toro. Immediately after the match, he and Scarlett Bordeaux got a huge ovation. Instead of walking out like usual, the star celebrated for quite a while before finally heading to the back. As per a report from Fightful Select, there was concern that they were doing a farewell.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the report went on to state that this was not the case; instead, it was a "good soldier" nod for him.

Kross has taken whatever chance he has gotten and made the most of it in the time that he has on-screen.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications