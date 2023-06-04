"While it may make me lose my job" - Returning WWE Superstar details controversial reasons for defeat on SmackDown

Lacey Evans returned to WWE for the first time in weeks as she looked to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Evans debuted a new look as part of her return before coming up short to Zelina Vega in a quick bout on SmackDown.

Evans took to Twitter earlier today and appeared to blame the amount of baby oil that Zelina Vega applied before the match. She claimed that this was why the LWO member was able to slide out of her Cobra Clutch.

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE

She is a cheater. Before the match, I found an entire EMPTY bottle of baby oil inside her gear bag.(At 37 sec, you can clearly see her slip from my cobra clutch bc of it). At first I didn't want to say anything Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE Rematch. Ref sucked. The crowd needs to be silenced. And she was covered in oil. twitter.com/WWE/status/166… Rematch. Ref sucked. The crowd needs to be silenced. And she was covered in oil. twitter.com/WWE/status/166… While it may make me lose my job, I'm sick of keeping my mouth shut.She is a cheater. Before the match, I found an entire EMPTY bottle of baby oil inside her gear bag.(At 37 sec, you can clearly see her slip from my cobra clutch bc of it). At first I didn't want to say anything twitter.com/LaceyEvansWWE/… While it may make me lose my job, I'm sick of keeping my mouth shut. She is a cheater. Before the match, I found an entire EMPTY bottle of baby oil inside her gear bag.(At 37 sec, you can clearly see her slip from my cobra clutch bc of it). At first I didn't want to say anything twitter.com/LaceyEvansWWE/…

Evans shared several tweets where she claimed that she didn't want to share these views at first. The former Sassy Southern Belle believed that she would win the match, but now that she thinks Vega allegedly cheated, it's time for her to tell her side of the tale.

Zelina Vega has been pushed on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks

Zelina Vega was pushed toward a SmackDown Women's Championship match at Backlash, where she put up quite the fight against Rhea Ripley only to come up short. It appears that Vega could now be pushed towards the Women's Money in the Bank contract with the backing of the LWO.

Vega has become one of the biggest faces on the SmackDown brand over the past few months and has proved that she has a popular following with the WWE Universe as well.

The Money in the Bank contract has been successful for the women's division so far, and whoever wins next month will have quite the streak to follow. As of now, Zelina Vega is the only one who qualified for the match, but there will be several others joining her shortly.

