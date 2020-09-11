Who booked Undertaker's WWE matches revealed

The Undertaker is quite possibly the most iconic Superstar to have wrestled in WWE. His legendary career came to an apparent end earlier this year, when during a documentary, he announced that he had made the choice to hang up his boots and that he was done wrestling. His last match in WWE remains his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, where he buried Styles alive.

Arn Anderson on The Undertaker in WWE

Now, talking about The Undertaker and the legend's matches in WWE, Arn Anderson on his ARN Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc) said that he had been the agent for only one of Undertaker's matches in WWE. However, backstage, Michael Hayes was seen 'Undertaker's agent'. Anderson also mentioned that he was glad of the chance he got to be involved in one of The Undertaker's matches because of the respect that he has for him.

"I may have had a couple of matches. Probably a handful, but that's about it, and it was always a pleasure because there's a guy who was the judge if you went to 'Wrestler's Court'. The most respected guy in that locker room. And it wasn't because he was the tallest, or toughest, or made the most money. It's because of the way he applied himself to his craft, and how he always wanted to be the best he could, and bring out the best he could in you. He was just a true pro."

Readers can also check out this video of 5 stars who refused to break The Undertaker's streak.

Advertisement

Arn Anderson on if the AEW TNT title could be one of the top titles in the company

Arn Anderson went on to talk about the AEW TNT title and how it was now importqant for Brodie Lee to continue the legacy that Cody had given it by defending it regularly.

Stop talking and start fighting!

The TNT Championship is on the line as @dustinrhodes looks to dethrone @ThisBrodieLee! #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/Jv6TJhpGUi — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) September 10, 2020

"It's only an important championship if everyone in the room makes it important. If it's number one on the list, that's where they want to aspire to be. Then it becomes something and the champion, just as Cody has done, he has faced all challengers and just about all the time he's come out of that thing a winner. And his opponent - a winner. But I feel like the talent will either decide the fate of the championship or not."