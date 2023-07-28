"WHO CARES" - Bayley reacts to former rival leaving WWE

Bayley has reacted to a recent post on social media about her former rival Kairi Sane leaving WWE three years ago.

The Pirate Princess was part of a tag team with Asuka known as The Kabuki Warriors during her run on the main roster. Although she officially left the wrestling juggernaut in December 2021 after her contract expired, she announced her departure in 2020 and defeated The Role Model in her last match on the July 20th episode of RAW.

After a fan on Twitter re-posted a video from WWE about Kairi Sane bidding farewell to the fans on this day in 2020, Bayley commented on the post by writing, "Who cares" followed by laughing emojis.

Bayley returned to WWE nearly one year ago at SummerSlam last year

After being sidelined for over a year due to an injury, The Role Model made a surprise return to WWE at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year.

She didn't show up alone, however, as she had two other stars by her side. One was Dakota Kai, who was also making her return, and the other was IYO SKY, who was making her main roster debut.

They confronted Bianca Belair following her RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch. Bayley would go on to feud with The EST of WWE, and she unsuccessfully challenged her for the title on every occasion. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY went on to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

All three stars made their return on July 30 last year, nearly one year ago. Damage CTRL is currently part of the SmackDown brand, and The Genius of the Sky is Ms. Money in the Bank. The Role Model is involved in a feud with Shotzi, which began after she cut the latter's hair.

