Who is Dana Brooke’s fiancé?

Dana Brooke is a wrestler, bodybuilder, gymnast, fitness competitor and a model by profession. She's currently signed to WWE and is assigned under the red brand RAW and is the promotion's reigning 24/7 Champion.

Brooke joined WWE in 2013 and was initially assigned to the developmental brand of NXT.

In the past, she has posted images of herself with her fiance. Now the question is, who is Dana Brooke engaged to?

The reigning 24/7 Champion is currently dating, boxer Ulysses Diaz. Brooke took to Instagram to reveal that the couple got engaged in July this year.

Brooke posted a heartfelt message along with pictures and videos of Diaz proposing to her. The two appear to be head over heels in love with each other.

“My Life, My Love, My FOREVER…There is no LOVE that feels like yours…I would say YESSSS over and over again!! I love you today, tomorrow & forever!! I AM ENGAGED, SCROLL FOR VIDEO.”

Dana Brooke is the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion

Having signed with WWE in 2013, Brooke has been a standout performer in the company, thanks to her incredible agility as a gymnast.

During her time on the main roster so far, Dana Brooke has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the women's division. She has faced the likes of Charlotte Flair, Naomi and even Ronda Rousey.

Throughout her time with WWE, however, she has yet to win a title in the women's division. In the past, Brooke was part of a tag team with Mandy Rose and the duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Following the split of the tag team, Mandy Rose made her way to NXT and is currently the NXT Women's Champion.

On the flip side of things, Dana Brooke recently won the WWE 24/7 Championship and marked her first title win in the company after pinning Cedric Alexander.

