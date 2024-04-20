"Who?" - Former WWE star reacts to Jinder Mahal's release from the company (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about former WWE star Jinder Mahal and a couple of others being released by the promotion.

While SmackDown was airing on TV this week, news broke that Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, and Xia Lee were released by the company. The stars hadn't been featured on WWE TV for a while. Mahal, however, had a championship match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 15 episode of RAW.

This week on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell has discussed his first reaction when he heard about the released stars. He stated that he needed a moment to recall the wrestlers since they hadn't been on TV for a long time.

Apart from Jinder, the former WWE manager could not seem to remember the names of the other two stars.

"Well, my first thing was, 'Who?' I hadn't seen them for so long. And who are the X-people? [...] I don't even know who he is." [From 4:32 onwards]

Jinder Mahal took to Twitter to announce that he had quit the company. He also updated his bio to announce that he would be a free agent in the next 90 days.

With the wrestling business experiencing a boom period, it will be interesting to see in which promotion these stars show up next.

