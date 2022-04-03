Who joined Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring after his WrestleMania 38 match?

Stone Cold Steve Austin brought the house down at WrestleMania 38 as he defeated Kevin Owens in his first match in over 19 years.

The Texas Rattlesnake celebrated the victory in typical style by popping open a few beers, and he even tossed a few around to his loved ones at ringside.

Steve Austin's brother, Kevin Williams, briefly entered the ring to raise a toast with the WWE Hall of Famer, and the moment was the perfect way to cap off a very emotional night.

Some fans also reacted to the post-match celebration on social media, as you can view below:

Kaijunicorn @Kaijunicorn

38 #WWE #SteveAustin #Austin316 #WrestlingCommunity The best part of Wrestlemania was watching Stone Cold Steve Austin win his first match in 19 years and then share a beer in the middle of the ring with his brother. Does it get any better than that? #WrestleMania 38 #WrestleMania The best part of Wrestlemania was watching Stone Cold Steve Austin win his first match in 19 years and then share a beer in the middle of the ring with his brother. Does it get any better than that? #WrestleMania38 #WrestleMania #WWE #SteveAustin #Austin316 #WrestlingCommunity https://t.co/glNab1bDBg

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Steve Austin's brother looks like if a clone of himself had a kid with Road Dogg. Steve Austin's brother looks like if a clone of himself had a kid with Road Dogg.

Stone Cold Steve Austin took fans on a nostalgic ride at WrestleMania 38

While most fans expected Stone Cold Steve Austin to get physical at WrestleMania, not many would have predicted the former WWE Champion to have a 14-minute match at the premium live event.

Steve Austin came out to an unsurprisingly massive pop for the KO Show segment that closed out the first night of WrestleMania 38. Following a short exchange of words, Kevin Owens challenged Austin to a No-Holds-Barred Match, and the veteran obliged by calling for a referee to come out immediately.

Fans inside the arena and those watching worldwide were left stunned after the official bell rang, and Austin and Owens began trading shots in the center of the ring.

The match's stipulation allowed Austin and Owens to brawl throughout the arena as the crowd in attendance was heavily invested in the action. The Hall of Famer also proved his toughness by taking a vertical suplex bump on the concrete floor, showcasing the trust WWE has in Kevin Owens.

The match expectably built up to a few near falls in the ring before Steve Austin hit the final Stunner on Kevin Owens for a pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens lived his dream of main eventing WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin while the WWE icon had one of the most memorable farewell matches in wrestling history.

Did you enjoy witnessing Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring return? Let us know in the comments section below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao