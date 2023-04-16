"Who knows" - 38-year-old star talks potential WWE return

Having recently made a brief appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax was recently asked whether she would be open to returning on a full-time basis.

Jax was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment for seven years, where she found plenty of success. However, she was released from the company in November 2021.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Nia was asked if there was a chance that she would wrestle in a WWE ring any time soon.

"I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen. Who knows? " H/T [NoDQ]

Whilst she had her critics, Nia Jax was undoubtedly a success in WWE, having won both the RAW Women's title as well as the Tag Team Championships.

Nia Jax on her WWE return at the Royal Rumble

In what was one of the most shocking moments of 2023 so far, the 38-year-old made her first appearance for the company in just over a year as she entered the Royal Rumble match at number 30.

Continuing to speak with Ring The Belle, the host asked Jax how it felt to be back in a WWE ring this past January on one of the biggest shows of the year.

"When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, ‘ah.’ That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match." H/T [NoDQ]

2023 was not Nia Jax's first major moment in the Royal Rumble match as she famously entered the men's version of the marquee battle royal in 2019, where she was hit with an RKO by Randy Orton.

