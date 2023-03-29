"Who knows what's going to happen?" - Alexa Bliss teases making her return at a major WWE event

Alexa Bliss has provided an update on her status and has commented on whether she will be back on WWE TV anytime soon.

The Goddess was last seen at the Royal Rumble, where she collided with Bianca Belair for the coveted RAW Women's Championship. She took to social media to deny that she was on a hiatus after rumors of her taking an extended break from WWE emerged. The multi-time champion recently underwent a procedure for skin cancer removal and was a guest on The Masked Singer.

During an appearance on Behind The Velvet Rope, Alexa Bliss addressed speculations about her time away from WWE. She also encouraged fans to have hope instead of jumping to conclusions.

"It's funny how you take time to do one thing, and everyone thinks you just left. Yes, calm down. It wasn't like [a dismissive], 'they know where to find me.' It was [reassuring], 'Guys, they know where to find me. They know I'm doing The Masked Singer. Calm down.' It's just so funny how people jump to conclusions on everything... There is always something going on, especially in WWE. You always have to expect the unexpected," said Bliss.

Bliss also teased that something could go down at WrestleMania 39:

"I would assume so," Bliss said when asked if she would be back soon. "I've been working up a little something. We'll see. WrestleMania is coming up. Who knows what's going to happen?" [H/T Fightful]

Could Alexa Bliss target Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39?

The EST of WWE is currently set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After her match against Little Miss Bliss at the Royal Rumble, a video package featuring clips from her past confronted the latter.

Alexa Bliss has been teasing a character change since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE. She could make her return at WrestleMania 39 and possibly cost Bianca Belair the title. After all, she and Asuka were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at one point.

How would you react if Alexa Bliss appeared at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below!

