Who did Roman Reigns lose to the last time in WWE?

On the November 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns suffered a loss to King Woods via disqualification.

Before this, the last time Roman Reigns lost a match was 11 months ago.

11 months ago, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso lost to Kevin Owens & Otis also via disqualification. Before that, Reigns lost back in TLC 2019 against Baron Corbin via pinfall.

Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, Roman has been one of the most protected superstars. The Tribal Chief, who started as a babyface, is now one of the highest-rated heels in WWE.

Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion

Since returning at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable. The reigning WWE Universal Champion always finds a way to win.

At SummerSlam 2021, Roman beat 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena.

Despite rejecting Cena's offers, Reigns was eventually forced into sharing the ring with him. Reigns was ultimately victorious and retained the WWE Universal Title.

After the match with Cena, The Tribal Chief reignited his feud with Brock Lesnar and then with Finn Balor. Balor and Reigns squared off for the Universal Championship on the September 3 episode of SmackDown, and Reigns retained his title after interference from The Bloodline.

Balor returned as The Demon King and faced Reigns again at Extreme Rules. The Demon failed to win the world title.

At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar and survived the wrath of The Beast Incarnate. As of now, Reigns seems to be engaged in a feud with The New Day and is confirmed to face WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series.

