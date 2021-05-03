Tamina names the "Roman Reigns" of the WWE women's division

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the most dominant superstar in WWE's men's division today. The WWE Universal Champion has been on a completely different level ever since he turned heel last year.

Considering how prominent of a figure Reigns is in the men's division, one can only wonder who would be a good comparison to the Head of the Table in the women's division.

WWE Superstar Tamina has an answer, addressing the question in an interview with Vi Be & Wrestling.

Speaking to Vicente Beltran, Tamina, the cousin of Roman Reigns, provided two different perspectives regarding who is similar to him. Tamina suggested that she is the Reigns of the women's division if you look at the Polynesian side. She even made it a point to mention that it is not Nia Jax.

"If you wanna go for the Polynesian side of it, I mean I would have to say I am the 'Roman Reigns' of [the WWE women's division]," Tamina said. "It's not Nia, that's for sure, it's definitely not Nia."

However, if you look outside of Polynesian culture, Tamina believes that Charlotte Flair is a great comparison to the Head of the Table.

"If you wanna talk about outside of our Polynesian culture, the Roman Reigns of the women's locker room... both RAW and SmackDown combined, I mean wouldn't you have to say maybe Charlotte? I would say Charlotte at this point, she's definitely risen and she's coming back," Tamina added.

"She's definitely got something in her head there. She's coming back for something, and she definitely wants to prove who she is. I know she came out and she definitely put everybody on the spot, and she addressed all the locker room. So, I would have to say Charlotte right now."

ViBe & Wrestling interview with Tamina: “I am the ‘Roman Reigns’ of the women’s locker room” https://t.co/oeLOqT2mby — ViBe & Wrestling (WWE ➡ #WrestleManiaBacklash) (@vibe_wrestling) April 28, 2021

Charlotte Flair is certainly a superstar of the same caliber as Roman Reigns, and is a great comparison for that reason.

Advertisement

WWE's women's division has plenty of comparable stars to Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair can undoubtedly be considered the "Roman Reigns" of her division, but there are plenty of other stars on the roster who can live up to that comparison.

Including Flair herself, there are many top stars among WWE's women. They include Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and many more.

Great pic of the talent in the women's Rumble match at rehearsals. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nlYWLT33VJ — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) February 1, 2021

Who do you think is the Roman Reigns of the WWE women's division? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.