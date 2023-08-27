"Who's gonna tell him?" - WWE Universe rinses LA Knight following hilarious botch

LA Knight picked up the win on WWE SmackDown last week when he defeated Finn Balor in the show's main event. During the program, it was announced that Knight would face The Miz at Payback 2023, and he had a lot to say about the budding rivalry on SmackDown LowDown.

Knight cut an intense promo about The Miz and said that the latter had the "sex appeal of a clogged toilet," and he was surprised that the veteran was able to land Maryse.

The Megastar then explained how he would drop Miz with a Blunt Force Trauma for a third time and claimed that three cubed was nine. Of course, three squared is nine, and three cubed is actually 27, which many fans pointed out on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Some fans likened this to Scott Steiner's iconic 'Steiner Math' promo from IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, others came up with some hilarious reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few others believe that if LA Knight had decided that three cubed is nine, then WWE fans would have to accept that it is true.

Expand Tweet

During last week's episode of the blue show, Knight paid tribute to his former rival, Bray Wyatt, after the latter's tragic passing on August 24, 2023. The two were involved in an intense feud earlier this year, resulting in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. The Megastar credited Wyatt for preparing him for various things during their on-screen program.

LA Knight will take on The Miz at WWE Payback 2023 next weekend

LA Knight and The Miz have been involved in a feud over the past few weeks after Knight apparently refused to shake The Miz's hand. After several issues on RAW, it appears that the two men will now be given the chance to settle their differences at Payback. The premium live event will take place on September 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

LA Knight is part of an impressive push on WWE TV recently, and many believed he would become Mr. Money in the Bank this year. However, that didn't materialize. That being said, The Megastar has been able to take the ball and run with it, becoming one of the most popular stars in the company off his own back. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat The A-Lister when they lock horns at Payback.

Did you pick up on LA Knight's botch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.