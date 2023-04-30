"Who's your manager?" - Popular star confronts Road Dogg backstage after not being picked up in the WWE Draft

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green met with 'Road Dogg' Brian James after not being picked up during night one of the draft.

Triple H kicked off the draft this week on SmackDown. The two brands picked several top stars, and some NXT superstars also got their call-up to the main roster. However, Chelsea Green did not feature in the draft picks and was naturally irked by this development.

Road Dogg was in a backstage interview segment with Megan Morant when Green approached the legend. She asked why her name wasn't called out during the draft. Chelsea even threatened James, stating that she would take up the matter with his manager.

"Hi, I'm sorry, maybe my hearing wasn't working but I believe my name wasn't called. Then I thought maybe my vision is impaired because I didn't see my name drafted on Twitter either." Chelsea continued, "I'm sorry. Who's your manager?" Jim Jackson? Well, I'm gonna go ahead and I'm gonna speak to Jim Jackson. And next time we speak, he's gonna have an answer for me." [0:45 - 0:58]

Road Dogg congratulated the NXT call-ups after WWE SmackDown

During the same conversation, Road Dogg congratulated the NXT stars who received their main roster call-up.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, were called up to SmackDown while NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was drafted to RAW. Road Dogg mentioned that the three women would bring their best to the main roster.

Well, I'll tell you what you can expect - exactly what they did at NXT. They took all the gold. Who I'm feeling horrible for right now is Shawn Michaels because they took all the gold. So I'm very interested to see, you know, when top talent leaves, it leaves a lot of oxygen at the top to be breathed in. So, it gives more room for people to step up." [0:22 - 0:43]

The WWE legend also felt bad for Senior VP of Talent Development Shawn Michaels because some of the top talents from NXT were moving on to the main roster, leaving a huge gap in the developmental brand.

