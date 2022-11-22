Alexa Bliss recently shared a throwback picture of herself on her latest Instagram story.

Little Miss Bliss and Asuka recently lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. At Survivor Series 2022, Bliss will be a part of a five-on-five Women's WarGames match.

Bliss is quite active on her Instagram handle and regularly shares updates with her fans. Her latest Instagram story features an old picture of herself.

Bliss looked quite different in the throwback image and reacted to it with this amusing caption: "Who's she???"

Alexa Bliss was a passionate wrestling fan while growing up

Over the past six years, Bliss has firmly established herself as one of the best female wrestlers in WWE. She has done it all in the ring, including five singles Women's Title reigns across RAW and SmackDown.

Here's what Bliss had to say about being a wrestling fan growing up:

"I absolutely was a wrestling fan. My whole family—big wrestling fans. I watched it since I was 6 I think, about 6. My cousins and I had a blow-up pool that didn’t have water in it, so we pretended to be the Hardys and Lita, so we were jumping in the pool and acting like we were wrestling. We watched RAW every Monday, we had Pizza and my family watched it."

Bliss also opened up about not being allowed to watch the Attitude Era:

"I wasn’t allowed to watch the Attitude Era because my mom told me to clean my room once and I was like, I have two words for you, so I put my arms up to do the ‘Suck It’ and she was like, 'you’re grounded,' and I was like, 'that’s not how it goes.' So I wasn’t allowed to watch the Attitude Era, but my mom would let me watch it anyways at my grandma’s," she added. [H/T WrestleZone]

At 31, Bliss still has a lot left in the tank, and her fans would love to see her hold a singles title again. For now, she is determined to help her team win the highly anticipated Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames.

