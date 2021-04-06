"Who says if we make the call that he wants to answer?" - Triple H opens up on a CM Punk WWE return and the last time they spoke

Could CM Punk return to WWE someday? Triple H seems open to that possibility.

Triple H was a guest on Pardon My Take this week to talk about WWE WrestleMania this weekend at Raymond James Stadium. During the discussion, the conversation shifted to former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Triple H was asked about the last time he spoke with Punk and the possibility of him returning to WWE in the future. He surprisingly revealed that he had spoken with CM Punk less than two years ago.

"Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half, a year and three quarters ago. A funny thing that people will constantly will say when his return is, but in some way, that has to be what he wants. People go, 'make the call.' Who says if we make the call that he wants to answer? What if we make the call and he's like, 'I'm not interested in doing that anymore.' Maybe he's just done with it. Those are conversations that only those people can directly answer."

Will CM Punk ever wrestle for WWE again?

Triple H went on record saying that if WWE knew CM Punk was interested in returning, the company would have a conversation with him. He certainly made it sound like time has healed all wounds on WWE's end and the company is open to working with CM Punk once again.

"If he wants to do it, we would get word and have those conversations or he would make a call. There has to be a desire there to do something like that. This business is too all in to just go, 'Ehhhh, alright, I'll do it.'"

Regardless of your feelings on the situation, a CM Punk return could generate a lot of interest in WWE again. But Triple H is right about Punk needing to be "all in" on the idea of coming back and not just doing it on a whim.

I tried to warn him 🤷🏼‍♀️ Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such... pic.twitter.com/dYMa4E5l66 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 23, 2021

