"Who would have thought in the end, Linda would be the evil one" - Former WWE veteran comments on Linda McMahon being spotted in public; compares to Vince McMahon

Jim Cornette commented on Linda McMahon's public appearance alongside Donald Trump and compared it to Vince McMahon.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid sexual misconduct allegations that were levied against him. The news came as a bit of a shocker as many fans and pundits expected Vince McMahon to be in charge of the company until his demise.

However, Vince announced his retirement and handed over the reins to his daughter Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law Triple H. Since his retirement, Vince hasn't made a lot of public appearances.

Hence, Linda McMahon represented the McMahon family at Mar-a-Lago. In a photo taken during the event, Linda can be seen seated next to Donald Trump, a close ally of Mr. McMahon. Jim Cornette recently took to Twitter to say that nobody expected Linda McMahon to be the one associating with criminals while Vince was home retired.

"Who would have thought that in the end, Linda would be the evil one associating with criminals, and Vince would be home retired and birdwatching?"

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Kari Lake meeting with Trump this week at Mar-a-Lago after her election loss. Kari Lake meeting with Trump this week at Mar-a-Lago after her election loss. https://t.co/uMgRyD5bhJ Who would have thought that in the end, Linda would be the evil one associating with criminals, and Vince would be home retired and birdwatching? twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… Who would have thought that in the end, Linda would be the evil one associating with criminals, and Vince would be home retired and birdwatching? twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

Fans react towards Jim Cornette's statement about Vince and Linda McMahon

Given the political nature of the tweet, it drew a lot of reactions from fans, with many fans saying that they aren't surprised by the photo. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan claimed it was a work.

Another fan said that he knew the McMahons were crooked.

One fan even suggested that Linda screwed Vince.

While another fan said that Vince should've been there instead of Linda McMahon.

Another fan said that a picture is worth a thousand words.

Since Vince's retirement, Triple H has been running the show as head of creative and is responsible for the creative direction of the company. In the past few months since Triple H took over, he was received positive reviews from people within WWE.

However, given the nature of the business, it would be unwise to completely rule out a Vince McMahon return in the future.

What are your thoughts on Jim Cornette's comments? Let us know in the comments section.

