"Who will seize the opportunity and help shape the future of our business?"- Triple H's inspiring message to the new WWE talents

WWE's Chief Content Officer and creative head, Triple H, recently sent out a message to all the new talents in the industry.

The Game is one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time. Following the departure of Vince McMahon from the company, HHH took up the responsibility of regulating the company alongside his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

Recently, The Game took to his social media handle to send out a message to the newly signed WWE stars, who are all set to make their debut at the Next Gen show on April 1st. He stated how much talent and passion it takes to achieve the milestone that these stars have got:

"It takes next-level talent, passion and drive to become the next great Superstar. Who will seize the opportunity and help shape the future of our business? #WWENextGen streams free on on April 1."

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

WWE Superstar Bayley shared her opinion on working under Triple H

Former Damage CTRL member Bayley recently shared her honest opinion on working under Triple H's regime.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, The Role Model stated how grateful she is to have the opportunity to work with The Game, as he will only continue to flourish the business.

She further mentioned how dynamic everything is and how HHH takes care of the most intricate things in the company:

"Yeah, I think about that all the time, how lucky I feel to be a part of it, just to be there while he's [Triple H] in this streak of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes that are happening, and the progression of characters and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it," Bayley said. [H/T- Daily Mail Sports]

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Bayley in the near future.

